After downgrading diplomatic ties, Pak suspends Samjhauta Express service
Pak says can resume full diplomatic ties if India scales back on Kashmir

"Are they ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says," Qureshi said

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan is ready to review its decision against India if New Delhi agreed to reconsider its actions on Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

Qureshi's remarks came a day after Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner as part of its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also announced that it will review all "bilateral arrangements" with India.

"Are they ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says," Qureshi said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Railways Minister announced that the Samjhauta Express train service with India has been suspended.
First Published: Thu, August 08 2019. 17:05 IST

