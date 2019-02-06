Real Kashmir beat Gokulam Kerala 1-0 under snow and rain, jump to top spot in I-League table

Real FC kept themselves in contention for the title as they jumped to the top of points table by defeating Gokulam Kerala 1-0 in a match played under rain and snow at the TRC Ground here Wednesday.

Ivorian striker scored the all-important goal in the 51st minute to hand Real full three points from the match.

The team now has 32 points from 16 matches to occupy the top spot, one point more than FC (29 points from 14 matches) who, however, have played only 14 matches. Each team will play 20 matches in the league.

The match was played under heavy ground conditions due to snow and heavy rainfall with the temperature hovering just above freezing point.

It started snowing before the match but it gave way to heavy rainfall later on. The whole of the second half was played under rains. The players found it difficult to control the ball which stopped at areas of the synthetic turf where water collected.

Ground passing was not possible and the players had to take the aerial route most of the time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)