Refined soya oil futures slide 0.31% on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices dipped 0.31 per cent to Rs 727.4 per 10 kg in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed their bets on adequate supply at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for August contracts declined by Rs 2.25, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 727.4 per 10 kg with an open interest of 41,740 lots.

Likewise, the oil for September contracts fell by 7 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 724.5 per 10 kg in 17,810 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)