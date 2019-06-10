Refined soya oil prices dip by 0.25 pc

Refined traded 0.25 per cent lower at Rs 729 per 10 kg in futures trading Monday as speculators trimmed positions amid sufficient stocks position at the physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for July delivery declined by Rs 1.8, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 729 per 10 kg with an open interest of 46,080 lots.

Refined for August delivery fell by Rs 3.05, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 716.7 per 10 kg in a business turnover of 9,950 lots.

Market analysts said participants cut down their positions due to decline in demand in the physical market on increased supplies from producing belts, which led to the fall in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)