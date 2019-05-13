JUST IN
Retail inflation inches up to 2.92 pc in Apr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Retail inflation rose marginally to 2.92 per cent in April, mainly due to spike in food prices.

The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) 2.86 per cent in the previous month and 4.58 per cent in April 2018, said the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

As per the data, the inflation in the food basket was 1.1 per cent in April, up from 0.3 per cent in March.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while arriving at its monetary policy.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 17:46 IST

