Religare Finvest scam: Shivinder Singh sent to ED custody till December 19

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav sent Singh to ED remand after the agency sought his 14-day custodial interrogation.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shivinder Singh (left) and Malvinder Singh
A Delhi court on Friday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till December 19 in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav sent Singh to ED remand after the agency sought his 14-day custodial interrogation.

Singh's brother Malvinder (46), also a former Fortis Healthcare promoter, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting RFL's money and investing it in other companies.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 15:40 IST

