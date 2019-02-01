Riyadh drops death penalty for woman activist: rights groups

is no longer seeking the death penalty against woman activist Israa al-Ghomgham, who has been in jail since December 2015, rights groups said Friday.

has faced increasing pressure over the detention of for her involvement in anti-government protests in the east of the kingdom.

" that Saudi Arabia's authorities have dropped their outrageous call for to be executed comes as a huge relief," said Amnesty International's campaign head

However, "she is still facing a ludicrous prison sentence simply for participating in peaceful demonstrations," she added.

There was no official Saudi comment on her case.

Saudi Arabia's has charged four other rights campaigners alongside Ghomgham, accusing them of inciting mass protests in mainly Shiite areas of the Sunni-ruled country's Eastern Province.

Hadid urged Saudi prosecutors to "immediately drop their call for the death penalty" against the four other defendants, whose trial opened in a court in August.

The also said the court was no longer seeking the death penalty against but that she was "still likely to face a lengthy sentence".

It urged Saudi authorities to "drop all charges against those arrested for exercising their right to freedom of expression".

Ghomgham had documented the protests in Eastern Province since they began in 2011.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has one of the world's highest execution rates, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.

Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in the monarchy which is governed under a strict form of Islamic law.

The government says the death penalty, which is carried out by hanging in the Gulf state, is an effective deterrent against serious crime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)