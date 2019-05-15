Zinc futures marginally up on spot cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices were marginally higher 0.63 per cent to Rs 215.25 per kg in futures trade Wednesday after participants raised their bets amid increased demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in May contracts rose by Rs 1.35, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 215.25 per kg in a business turnover of 4,810 lots.

Also, the metal to be delivered in June contracts gained Rs 1.45, or 0.69 per cent, to trade at Rs 212.20 per kg in a business turnover of 381 lots.

Market analysts said a firming trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME) where the metal was trading up 1.50 per cent at USD 2,594 per ounce and pick-up in domestic demand led to the rise in zinc prices.

