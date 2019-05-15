Zinc futures marginally up on spot cues

prices were marginally higher 0.63 per cent to Rs 215.25 per kg in futures trade Wednesday after participants raised their bets amid increased demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in May contracts rose by Rs 1.35, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 215.25 per kg in a business turnover of 4,810 lots.

Also, the to be delivered in June contracts gained Rs 1.45, or 0.69 per cent, to trade at Rs 212.20 per kg in a business turnover of 381 lots.

Market analysts said a firming trend in base metals at the London Exchange (LME) where the was trading up 1.50 per cent at USD 2,594 per ounce and pick-up in domestic demand led to the rise in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)