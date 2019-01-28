RO plants linked to gangster sealed in Gr Noida

Two commercial water plants allegedly linked to a local gangster here were sealed Monday by authorities in on the charge of flouting pollution norms, officials said.

The water plant in Khanpur village of was sealed in a joint action by the district police and the (STF), a said.

"The commercial RO plants were located in the property of and Brahm Singh Bhati, who are associated with the Sundar Bhati gang," Circle Officer, 1st, Nishank Sharma said.

"The action was guided by the district administration and the Department," he said.

Teams from at least four police station were involved in the action along with STF personnel, he said, adding that legal proceedings were underway.

was arrested in Noida on December 30, 2014 and has been in jail since, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)