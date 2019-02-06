Lot of similarities between Virat Kohli, Imran Khan: Abdul Qadir

Former leg-spinner has said that he sees lot of similarities between Indian and former and the country's prime minister,

"If I look at as a batsman and .. I can say he is similar to in the manner that he, like Imran, sets an example by doing something himself and then expects his team to do the same," Qadir said on a TV show on Tuesday night.

"I wouldn't compare the two (Kohli, Khan) but, if I look at Kohli, he also has this ability of leading from the front," he added.

" also (like Khan) takes responsibility and performs and forces the other players to perform," Qadir said further.

The spinner who played 67 tests and 104 One-day Internationals for Pakistan, many of them under the captaincy of Khan, was reacting to Indian head Ravi Shastri's comparing Kohli to cult cricketing figures like Sir and the iconic former

"If I talk about Imran, the sort of personality he had and his ability to get performance out of his players... I don't think Kohli is there as yet. But no doubt the Indian captain also leads by example," he said.

Considered by many as the best batsman of the modern era, Kohli recently led to their first ever test series win in and the Indian team under his leadership thrashed in the recently concluded one-day series.

Qadir, however, was very critical of the current Pakistan Board Chairman, who has been nominated to the post by in his capacity as patron in of the board as the country's

"I want to congratulate the Pakistani people and the PCB that they have got a Buzdar plus in Ehsan Mani, Qadir said referring to Minister who has been ridiculed in the media for failing to find solutions to problems.

Qadir claimed that just like Buzdar, Mani too has failed to resolve issues threatening Pakistan

"I blame Mani for playing with Test and destroying it in Pakistan. He has no concentration on this format of the game and similarly they are playing with the Quaid-e-Azam first class tournament in domestic cricket," Qadir alleged.

Backing the decision to retain Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain for the World Cup, the leg-spinner said that Mani's press conference on Tuesday to make the announcement had raised many questions.

He pointed out that Mani and the board had earlier said that the for would be decided after the and that the appointment is made on a series to series basis.

"What happened now... all senior players had said Sarfaraz should be captain. But what happened to the old statements of the board? Why didn't they announce it earlier when Sarfaraz returned from South Africa," he questioned.

The leg-spinner blamed Mani and the board for creating confusion by making announcements and then taking U-turns.

"Whenever Mani has spoken to the media, he has created confusion," he said.

