Rs 1 crore assets in gardener's possession unearthed in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Image: Shutterstock
Vigilance sleuths of Odisha have unearthed properties worth over Rs 1 crore in possession of a gardener working in the state government, allegedly to be disproportionate to his known source of income, an official said.

The sleuths raided house of Udhab Behera working as a gardener-cum-horticultural extension worker at office of the Assistant Director, Horticulture, at Udala sub-division in Mayurbhanj district, a vigilance officer said.

Raids were also conducted at the residences of his relatives in Mayurbhanj and Balasore district, the official said.

"Anti-corruption vigilance officers have detected a three-storey house, 12 plots of land at Badampada village, a poultry farm, three two wheelers, deposits and investments in banks and insurance policies in his possession," the official said.

Gold ornaments, over Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and expensive household articles were also recovered, he said.

Search operations were carried out after receiving complaints of disproportionate assets in excess of his known source of income, the official said.

"An investigation has been initiated," he added.
First Published: Sat, December 28 2019. 11:30 IST

