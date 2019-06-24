JUST IN
Rs 50 lakh looted from cable car corporation in Gulmarg

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Burglars broke into the cash counter of the Gondola Cable Car Corporation in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg and looted Rs 50 lakh, police said Monday.

The burglars broke into the cash counter of the cable car corporation at famous tourist resort of Gulmarg during the intervening night of June 23-24 and decamped with Rs 50 lakh, a police official said.

He said a case was registered and investigation taken up.

We are probing the case from all possible angles including insider involvement, the official said.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 21:25 IST

