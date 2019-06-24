Rs 50 lakh looted from cable car corporation in Gulmarg

-
ALSO READ
Gulmarg comes to life with New Year revellers like old times
J-K adm constitutes technical committee for inspection of Jammu ropeway project
Two killed, four injured in Jammu cable car accident
2 killed, 4 injured in Jammu ropeway project cable car crash
Rs 5 lakh for families of cable car crash victims
-
Burglars broke into the cash counter of the Gondola Cable Car Corporation in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg and looted Rs 50 lakh, police said Monday.
The burglars broke into the cash counter of the cable car corporation at famous tourist resort of Gulmarg during the intervening night of June 23-24 and decamped with Rs 50 lakh, a police official said.
He said a case was registered and investigation taken up.
We are probing the case from all possible angles including insider involvement, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU