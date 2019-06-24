Rs 50 lakh looted from cable car corporation in Gulmarg

Burglars broke into the cash counter of the Gondola Cable in Jammu and Kashmir's and looted Rs 50 lakh, police said Monday.

The burglars broke into the cash counter of the cable at famous tourist resort of during the intervening night of June 23-24 and decamped with Rs 50 lakh, a said.

He said a case was registered and investigation taken up.

We are probing the case from all possible angles including insider involvement, the said.

