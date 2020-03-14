RSS top body's annual meet in Bengaluru cancelled over Coronavirus scare

The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision making body of RSS, which was scheduled to start from Sunday was cancelled in view of the scare.

Around 1,500 members were supposed to attend the meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from March 15 to 17.

"In viewof the seriousness of the pandemic COVID19 and in the light of instructions and advisories issued by the union government and the state governments, the ABPS meeting scheduled in Benglauru has been suspended," Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi said in a statement on Saturday.

He asked the workers to cooperate with the administration to create awareness among public and to face the challenge successfully.

BJP president J P Nadda, presidents and other state office bearers of 35 parivar organisations like VHP, ABVP and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh were to participate in the meet, which chief and Suresh Joshi were to address.