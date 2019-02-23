Oppn walks out of Nagaland Assembly during Question Hour

The opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) Saturday walked out of of the Assembly during the Question Hour alleging that the ruling government was not following the laid down rules and procedure of the House.

The of Opposition, T R Zeliang expressed unhappiness over of Urban Development Metsubo Jamir replying to a starred question and supplementary of Rural Development (RD) Department.

However, Chief Neiphiu Rio, who is also the in-charge of RD, informed the House that he has authorised some of his cabinet ministers to reply to some of the questions.

"Any minister can reply to any questions," Rio also the of the House said and insisted that it has been the general practice of the Assembly in the past.

But Zeliang alleged that such measure is a breach of privilege. He also demanded that the of the House should state the rules under which such precedence was set and walked out the House with the opposition MLAs.

However, the continued with the remaining questions despite the absence of the opposition MLAs.

Later addressing the media at his chamber in Assembly Secretariat, Zeliang said the government can always authorise the MLA appointed as of the departments to answer the questions. "There has been no such precedence nor any laid down rule for a minister to reply to questions on another department," he said, adding it has to be the Leader of the House or the Minister in-charge only.

"This government is going out of the rules and precedence and thats why we walked out," he said.

Zeliang also asserted that if such precedence continues, the Opposition will move for adjournment of the House and not participate in the remaining proceedings of the session.

The Opposition MLAs later joined the day's session after the Question Hour.

