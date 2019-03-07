In the first week of March, crowds of buyers line the narrow petal-covered lanes of Moscow's flower market.

Men from all over the Russian capital throng to the huge hall to buy flowers for female loved ones and colleagues to be offered on March 8,

A legacy of the Soviet era, March 8 is widely celebrated and a public holiday in

The Russian Women's Day, which is in fact more about offering tulips and roses than women's rights, is the most profitable time of year for florists.

Raisa Khetagurova, 53, travels to from North Ossetia in Russia's to sell flowers ahead of all of Russia's numerous state holidays.

She said no other holiday was as good for business as March 8, when vendors can earn up to "15 times" more than in a regular week.

Her bright yellow mimosa flowers come from Abkhazia, Georgia's separatist republic now under Russia's de facto control, while her tulips are from neighbouring

For Khetagurova, buying flowers for women on March 8 is a sign of respect. "I'm very happy that women are so respected in Russia," she told AFP.

"Of course, men earn more (money). It's always been like that," she added.

"But I remember in Soviet times when they earned much more. Now times are changing." -- originally from ex-Soviet -- said he has more than three times as many customers on than on

But barely visible among the hundreds of tulips in her small stand, Crimean teenager said she disliked "because I have to work all the time".

The 18-year-old travelled with her parents from the Russian-annexed peninsula to for the holiday, which they prepare for up to three months in advance.

Only 30 percent of flowers on sale are grown domestically. The rest are imported, with around 60 percent coming from and 20 percent from the Netherlands, according to city government's commerce department.

Ahead of March 8, flower prices leap and Moscow city authorities planned to pursue unlicensed flower vendors.

The municipal commerce department said this week that it would crack down on unlicensed sales ahead of

"More than 360 people (officials) will take part in the raids," told

Authorities have also set up a hotline for Muscovites to report exorbitant prices, some of which leap by 20 percent from the previous year.

At market, the best customers were business owners and senior managers buying boxes of flowers for their female staff.

Valery Savelyev, 59, bought a bouquet of tulips for each of the 10 women who work at his furniture company. "It's a tradition," he explained, before adding that he considered the holiday to be out-dated and "very Soviet".

"It gives our men the chance to be good one day of the year," he joked.

In a country where sexism in the workplace is still rife, Women's Day is seen as a rare opportunity for Russian men to show a romantic side, and is celebrated in a similar way to elsewhere.

Even officials wax lyrical about women, with leading the way.

"We know that a woman's heart is the most loyal and that her forgiveness is the most precious thing," Putin told Russian women last year.

