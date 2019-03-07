No one can make Pak 'budge through use or threat of use of force': Gen Bajwa

Army chief Thursday said that no one can make his country "budge through use or threat of use of force" as the top military commanders reviewed current situation, amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions following the terror attack.

Gen Bajwa, who chaired the 219th Corps Commanders conference in Rawalpindi, directed for "continued state of vigilance and alertness so as to be prepared for response to any threat", state-run Radio reported.

" is on the positive trajectory of peace, stability and progress. No one can make us budge through use or threat of use of force," he said.

The commanders expressed "strong will, resolve and determination to defend the country against any misadventure or aggression."



Tensions between and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to on March 1.

The Generals expressed concern over the "targeting of civilians" along the Line of Control and said it should be stopped in the interest of regional peace.

They also discussed progress of the Plan (NAP), which was prepared in response to a attack on an army school in in 2014 that killed 150 people, mostly students.

Gen directed to further the efforts in line with decisions of the government to accelerate implementation of NAP while rendering full assistance to other state institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)