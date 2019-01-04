Sabarimala protests: Prohibitory orders imposed in Kerala's Palakkad town

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in and Manjeswaram Taluk of district in northern Kerala late Thursday night after widespread protest erupted over the entry of two women in their menstrual age in to

D issued the order for after considering the reports filed by various officials including the



"Prohibitory order has been imposed till 6 PM today after considering the tense situation prevailing in the town. We have called for an all-party meeting at 4 pm. Further decisions will be taken after that meeting," told

district Collector D Sajith Babu issued the prohibitory order at Manjeshwaram Taluk under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Prohibitory orders have been issued at 11 pm Thursday for 24 hours.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

witnessed widespread violence since Wednesday morning where the party offices of CPI(M), CPI and the BJP were attacked.



In the dawn-to-dusk hartal on Thursday called by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, and supported by the BJP, the party offices of CPI and CPI(M) were vandalised.

Later in the evening, a march of Left turned violent with protesters attacking the BJP office.

Scores of vehicles were damaged in Palakkad town and shops were vandalised.

A day after two women- 42-year-old Bindu, a and CPI(ML) activist from district's Koyilandy, and Kanakadurga, 44, a civil supplies department employee from Angadipuram in Malappuram, entered the Sabarimala shrine, Kerala witnessed violence and unrest across the state.



A dawn-to-dusk hartal or shutdown which began at 6 am on Thursday was mired with incidents of vandalism, clashes and stone pelting.

The hartal was called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation consisting of pro-Hindutva outfits and was supported by mainstream political parties such as the