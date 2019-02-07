SAIL Q3 profit jumps manifold to over Rs 616.30 cr

State-run maker SAIL on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 616.30 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, helped by lower stocks level and higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.16 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Authority of Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 15,910.46 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 15,443.13 crore in December quarter of 2017.

Total expenses fell to 14,937.43 crore in October-December 2018 from Rs 15,317.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

SAIL is the largest company in

During the third quarter of 2018-19, SAIL recorded its best ever production at 4.3 Million Tonnes (MT), registering a growth of l0 per cent over 3.9 MT in December quarter of 2017-18.

The company also recorded its best ever at 3.8 MT in the quarter under review, a 5 per cent over year-ago quarter.

SAIL in a statement said, "The potential of in domestic market is huge. We are focussed on meeting requirements of all sectors while enhancing our volumes. Higher production of value added steel is another focus area and we are committed to provide end-to-end "



Pointing at the current volatility in he said that despite various factors including cheap imports, the prices are expected to improve in coming days considering the high input costs.

The company produces iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel plants, located principally in the eastern and central regions of

