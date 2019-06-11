Sale of newborns case: HC rejects bail to male nurse

-
ALSO READ
Baby-selling racket: CB-CID Probe reveals sale of 30 newborns
Ambulance driver, nurse arrested in TN baby trade case
Madras HC puts interim stay on 2 Lokayukta members
Granite mining scam: ED attaches Rs 40cr-worth properties of Alagiri's son
Pollachi sex scandal: TN CB-CID summons Cong leader
-
The Madras High Court Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of a male nurse arrested in connection with a racket allegedly involved in sale of newborns from a government hospital in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.
Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan held that the petitioner was charged with a serious offence and the investigation was in the initial stage.
He said the prosecution case was that petitioner Arulsamy, along with the other accused, working as nurses in the government hospital were allegedly involved in sale of newborns.
They had also forged birth certificates of the babies.
The matter related to a case filed against two persons, including another nurse of the government hospital in Rasipuram in Namakkal district, for their alleged involvement in sale of infants.
Arulsamy of Mallamoopampatti of Salem district was on April 27 arrested following investigations.
The case has been transferred to the CB-CID police as the issue triggered public outrage in the state.
The alleged racket came to light after an audio clip in which a retired nurse purportedly claimed to have 30 years of experience in "selling" newborns.
The CB-CID, in a statement, had last month said it has found that at least 30 newborns, including 24 girls, were sold over a period of time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU