Wreckage of missing AN-32 plane found in Arunachal after eight days; IAF trying to establish survivors

The wreckage of the aircraft of the was spotted on Tuesday in a heavily forested mountainous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh, eight days after it went missing with 13 people on board after taking off from Assam's

The IAF said efforts are on to establish the status of occupants amid fears of that chances of any survivor in the one of worst accidents involving a military platform in recent years may be very bleak.

"The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted today 16 kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 feet by an IAF in the expanded search zone," the IAF said in a statement.

"Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors," it said.

An IAF said after identifying the wreckage of the AN 32, a Cheetah helicopter and an ALH chopper reached the but could not land due to high elevation and dense forest.

"However, has been identified and the rescue operation by helicopters will commence tomorrow early morning. Ground forces will continue to reach the during the night," he said.

Another said the IAF will send its special commandos 'Garud' to the and carry out an exercise to look for possible survivors.

The Russian-origin aircraft was going from in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off.

The IAF launched a massive operation after the aircraft went missing but the search was badly hit due to poor weather conditions.

The assets deployed for the operation included Sukhoi-30 aircraft in addition to a fleet of and planes and and ALH helicopters. The ground forces included troops from the Army, and state police.

The Indian Navy's aircraft was also deployed earlier this week as it has electro-optical and infra-red sensors which could be helpful in the

ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites were also used to take images of the area around Menchuka.

of district said the wreckage of the aircraft was spotted near which is close to Gatte village under Payum circle in

"The wreckage was spotted near Pari hills, a few kilometres from Gatte village. However, the area is inaccessible as there is no road communication," Takuk told





The IAF has been regularly updating the families of all those who were on board the AN-32 about the rescue operation.

Officials said a total of nine aircraft of the were involved in accidents this year.

An AN-32 aircraft had crashed near a village in West district of in June 2009 in which 13 defence personnel were killed.

The aircraft had crashed over the above Heyo village, about 30 km from Mechuka advance landing ground.

In July 2016, an AN-32 aircraft went missing after taking off from Chennai for with 29 people on board.

The aircraft could not be traced even after weeks of covering 2,17,800 square nautical miles by multiple aircraft.

Months later, an IAF court of inquiry concluded that it was unlikely that the missing personnel on board the aircraft would have survived the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)