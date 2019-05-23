JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Saudi Arabia downs explosive-laden drone from Yemen: coalition

Pak Finance Secretary latest to be sacked amidst IMF bailout talks
Business Standard

Sanders: 'Insane' to talk infrastructure after Pelosi remark

AP  |  Washington 

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says "it's insane" to think infrastructure talks can continue as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not accused President Donald Trump of a "cover-up."

Trump stalked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders Wednesday, demanding an end to congressional investigations before working together on legislation.

The move came shortly after Pelosi met with her members in an attempt to tamp down talk of launching an impeachment process.

Afterward, she accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up." Sanders said Thursday on CNN, "It's real simple, you can't go down two tracks."


Trump tweeted that Democrats are a "do-nothing party!" Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer fired back on MSNBC that the Republican president is "an erratic, helter-skelter, get-nothing-done" leader.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements