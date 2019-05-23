Sanders: 'Insane' to talk infrastructure after Pelosi remark

says "it's insane" to think infrastructure talks can continue as if had not accused of a "cover-up."



Trump stalked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders Wednesday, demanding an end to congressional investigations before working together on legislation.

The move came shortly after met with her members in an attempt to tamp down talk of launching an impeachment process.

Afterward, she accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up." Sanders said Thursday on CNN, "It's real simple, you can't go down two tracks."



Trump tweeted that Democrats are a "do-nothing party!" Senate fired back on that the is "an erratic, helter-skelter, get-nothing-done" leader.

