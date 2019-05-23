Sanders: 'Insane' to talk infrastructure after Pelosi remark

-
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says "it's insane" to think infrastructure talks can continue as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not accused President Donald Trump of a "cover-up."
Trump stalked out of a meeting with Democratic leaders Wednesday, demanding an end to congressional investigations before working together on legislation.
The move came shortly after Pelosi met with her members in an attempt to tamp down talk of launching an impeachment process.
Afterward, she accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up." Sanders said Thursday on CNN, "It's real simple, you can't go down two tracks."
Trump tweeted that Democrats are a "do-nothing party!" Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer fired back on MSNBC that the Republican president is "an erratic, helter-skelter, get-nothing-done" leader.
