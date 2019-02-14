Sangma says 'victory' on Citizenship Bill due to unity of people, political parties

Conrad K Thursday said the unity of the people and political parties ensured that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was not tabled in and this was a victory for the northeast.

arrived here from along with (AGP) leaders and to a tumultuous welcome at the

"The bill not being presented in the is a victory of the people and political parties who voiced their opposition to the bill," he said.

This is definitely an emotional moment and "we were united for a cause and spoke in one voice to protect the interests and identity of the region," he added.

He also thanked all the political parties across the country, who came together to oppose the the contentious legislation according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 11 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

was the first of the northeast whose cabinet took the decision of not supporting the bill and was instrumental in bringing together ten political parties of the region along with the JD(U) to oppose it.

told reporters at the party headquarters that the northeast came together to show that the centre cannot play with the interest of the indigenous population of the region.

"This should be a warning for the centre that we will in no way compromise with the future of the people of northeast," he said.

The AGP, which is a part of the (BJP)-led ruling alliance in the state, will in future take the people of the state into full confidence while entering into any alliance, the former said.

Asked why the resignation of the three AGP ministers have not been accepted so far, Bora said "the could only answer that".

Bora along with Keshab Mahanta and Phani Bhushan Choudhury had tendered their resignations last month after the BJP government made it clear to the AGP leadership that the bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha.

The AGP leaders thanked the chief minister for taking the initiative of bringing the different political parties opposed to the bill in northeast on a common platform and ensuring that the bill was not tabled in the

He said the bill has become redundant at present and if the next government wants to bring it again then they have to start the process again from the beginning.

Bora also thanked the All Students Union (AASU), Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), the various organisations and the people of for their concerted efforts to ensure that the bill was not tabled in the upper house of Pariament.

