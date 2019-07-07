JUST IN
Saudi carrier flyadeal ditches grounded Boeing MAX for Airbus

AFP  |  Riyadh 

Saudi budget carrier flyadeal has withdrawn a provisional order for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jets, the US plane maker said Sunday, as the airline confirmed a new order for Airbus A320 aircraft.

"We understand that flyadeal will not finalise its commitment to the 737 MAX at this time given the airline's schedule requirements," a Boeing spokesman said.

In a statement, flyadeal separately announced a "significant growth to its fleet, with an order for 30 A320 NEO aircraft, and options for a further 20 A320 NEO family aircraft".

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 19:55 IST

