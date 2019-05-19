Saudi, UAE see sufficient oil supplies, rising stocks

supplies were sufficient and stockpiles were still rising despite massive output drops from and Venezuela, said kingpin and key UAE on Sunday, as exporters met in

nations gathered to discuss how to stabilise a volatile market amid rising US- tensions in the Gulf, which threaten to disrupt global supply.

But "we see that (oil) inventories are rising and supplies are plenty," Saudi Minister told reporters at the start the meeting.

"None of us wants to see the (oil) stocks swell again," he added, with reference to a supply surplus that sent prices sharply lower in the second half of last year.

"We have to be cautious," Falih said.

The UAE's minister said there was no need to relax a deal by the OPEC+ group of oil exporting to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support prices.

"We have seen inventory building. I don't think it makes sense" to alter the existing deal, said

The meeting comes days after sabotage attacks against tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and the bombing of a Saudi pipeline -- the latter claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.

But Falih reiterated Sunday that the kingdom's were well protected.

"We have strong (oil) industry security", he told reporters.

"Everybody is vulnerable to extreme acts of sabotage."



The meeting also comes as the full impact of re-instated US sanctions against kick in, slashing the Islamic republic's crude exports.

But -- which did not send a to the meeting -- was still expected to dominate the one-day meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations.

The meeting is set to conclude by making recommendations for a key summit of in late June, to be attended by Iran.

Russian Minister said it was "premature" to talk about extending the deal, according to agency.

Massive drops in exports by Iran and come alongside output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day implemented by the OPEC+ group since January.

The International Energy Agency said earlier this month that global fell in April due to the effect of US sanctions on Iran and the OPEC+ production cuts.

The IEA said Iranian crude production fell in April to 2.6 million bpd, down from 3.9ay 2018 it would withdraw from the multilateral 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions.

Iran's output is already at its lowest level in over five years, but could tumble in May to levels not seen since the devastating 1980-1988 Iran- war.

firm sees Iranian exports plunging from 1.4 million bpd in April to around half a million bpd in May -- down from 2.5 million in normal circumstances.

Venezuela's output -- also subject to US export sanctions -- is also tumbling, down by over half since the third quarter of last year.

data shows OPEC+ members have kept to agreed production cuts.

But exporters fear a rush to raise production to plug the gap left by Iranian exports could backfire, triggering a new supply glut.

Sunday's meeting comes amid soaring Gulf tensions after the mysterious sabotage of several tankers off the and drone attacks claimed by Yemen's rebels, which shut a key Saudi crude pipeline.

Both attacks targeted routes built as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for almost all Gulf exports.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the Strait in case of war with the US, which said this month it was sending an and group to the region.

accused Iran -- which backs Yemen's rebels -- of ordering the pipeline attacks, targeting "the security of .. and the global economy".

Saudi said Sunday his country does not want war with Iran, but was ready to defend its interests.

"does not want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it", he told journalists in

called Saturday for urgent meetings of the and the to discuss escalating tensions, government agency SPA said.

It also said had spoken with US about enhancing security in the region.

Falih had said last month the kingdom was ready to boost supplies in case of any shortage caused by the Iran embargo.

Iranian has said Washington's stated aim of bringing Iran's "to zero" amounts to "an illusion".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)