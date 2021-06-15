SBI Cards raises Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds, allots 5,000 NCDs

-
ALSO READ
RRB NTPC admit card 2021 released: Direct link to check exam city, date
SBI PO admit card 2021 released at sbi.co.in; check exam dates and schedule
SBI Card Q4 results miss Street estimates; what should investors do now?
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
-
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday said its has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.
Its board of directors has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable and senior non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
The coupon on the bonds is 5.55 per cent per annum. The bonds have been allotted on June 14, 2021.
The company said the bonds are set to mature on June 14, 2024.
SBI Card said it will list the bonds on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE.
The company's shares on Monday closed 1.58 per cent down at Rs 1078.35 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU