SC bench to hear plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear on November 9 the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.
The five-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it would commence hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis
"List it on November 9, 2022 at 10:30 am," the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.
Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.
On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.
The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:54 IST
