JUST IN
Andhra power distributor bars staff from using mobile phones on duty
SC Collegium proposes Bombay HC Chief Justice's elevation to top court
SC live-streams constitution bench proceedings for the 1st time in history
Student killed, 8 injured as school bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar
CBI raids 3 places in Kolkata in financial embezzlement scam probe
Sec 144 imposed in Okhla; Jamia asks students, teachers to not assemble
Draft Telecom Bill: Centre to take spectrum back if telcos fail to pay dues
NIA crackdown on PFI continues, 30 more people detained in Delhi
15 activists from SDPI detained for NIA, ATS questioning in Gujarat
NITI Aayog-led $1 billion fund for two-, three-wheeler EV financing soon
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Andhra power distributor bars staff from using mobile phones on duty
Business Standard

SC bench to hear plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services

A five-judge Constitution bench would hear on November 9 the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services.

Topics
Supreme Court | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear on November 9 the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it would commence hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis

"List it on November 9, 2022 at 10:30 am," the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.

On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU