News
Business Standard

CBI raids 3 places in Kolkata in financial embezzlement scam probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at three places in Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with its ongoing probe in a financial embezzlement scam.

IANS  |  Kolkata 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at three places in Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with its ongoing probe in a financial embezzlement scam.

Three teams of the CBI's anti-corruption wing are currently conducting the raid and search operations.

The first team comprising three CBI officials reached the residence of a chartered accountant at 255 Jodhpur Park Road in South Kolkata.

The members are also interacting with the chartered accountant and his family members.

The second team comprising five officials, reached the office of the same chartered accountant at Ganesh Chandra Avenue.

The third team of six officials are raiding the second office of the chartered accountant adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Although the CBI has remained tight-lipped over its probe, sources said that the agency on Monday arrested four persons from Birati in North 24 Parganas district in connection to their alleged involvement in a chit fund scam.

The raids since Tuesday morning are a continuation of the agency's probe in that scam.

Late Monday evening, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids at Finsore Management Service Limited's office at AJC Bose Road.

In anticipation of recovery of cash from the office, even a bank official, who carried a currency-counting machine, accompanied them.

However, no cash was recovered.

--IANS

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:26 IST

