SC grants bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia, says right to liberty 'non-negotiable'

The Tuesday ordered immediate release of Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against on social media, saying fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and "non-negotiable".

The top court also deprecated the for his posts against Adityanath and said it did not approve of them.

A vacation bench, comprising justices and Ajay Rastogi, said it is granting bail to the scribe as it disapproves the deprivation of right to liberty by the state.

"A citizen's right to liberty is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. It is a fundamental right granted under the Constitution and can't be infringed upon by the state," the bench said.

Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on and wherein a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a at the station in on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

The top court made it clear that the proceedings against the will go on as per the law.

The bench observed that even courts have to bear the brunt of

"Sometimes even we have to suffer the brunt of Sometimes it is just and sometimes it is unjust but we have to exercise our powers," the bench said.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.

Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the government, said the petition cannot be entertained as the accused is in judicial custody.

To this the bench said, "The law is very clear. A person cannot be deprived of his rights. Even if it is an Article 32 petition, the can entertain it. The can't keep its hands folded when there is deprivation of right to liberty."



The court also questioned the 11-day judicial custody give to the journalist and said, "In the facts of the case, a person can't be allowed to stand 11 days behind bars".

"We are not approving what the journalist has tweeted/posted on The person is behind the bars, which is troubling us. He should be immediately released on bail," the bench said.

The ASG then contended that the proceedings in the case should not be quashed or set aside.

To this, the bench said it is certainly not quashing the proceedings in the case and it will go on in accordance with the law.

"Certainly granting bail would not mean approving his tweets/posts on social media and our remarks would not affect the court proceedings, which will go on in accordance with the law," it said.

"It is not the approval of the action of the journalist but it is the disapproval of the state's action which deprives citizen's right to liberty," it added.

It asked the to show magnanimity and release the journalist on bail.

The ASG requested the court to clarify in its order that it does not accord approval to the tweets or posts made by the journalist on social media.

"Don't worry about what is being written or construed on social media. Nowadays people are knowledgeable and aware and they know in what context things are being said," the bench said.

The habeas corpus petition, filed through Shadan Farasat, has also sought departmental action against the policemen, who were not in uniform, for arresting Kanojia from for "bailable offences".

