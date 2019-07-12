SC orders Delhi Metro to start work on construction of 104-km Phase 4

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday ordered implementation of the 103.94 km, Phase 4 of the Delhi metro and directed the authorities concerned to commence the construction work on the project.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was told by the counsel appearing for the Delhi government that they have agreed to give a go ahead to the Phase 4 of the Delhi metro.

The apex court was hearing a matter in which the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had recently filed a report stating that the approval for the project was held up since 2014.

The EPCA report said that there was a "stalemate" in discussions between the central government and Delhi government on certain financial aspects of the project.
First Published: Fri, July 12 2019. 14:25 IST

