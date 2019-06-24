SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Maratha quota in PG medical colleges

The Monday refused to entertain a challenging a order which dismissed a petition against 16 per cent quota for Marathas in admission to postgraduate medical and dental courses.

A bench of Justices and B R Gavai said the admission process ended on June 17 and it cannot pass any order on the

"No, we will not pass any order as it will lead to chaos," the bench observed.

The Legislative Council had on Friday unanimously cleared a bill to provide reservation to community in postgraduate medical courses.

The had earlier promulgated an ordinance to amend the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 to provide 16 per cent reservation to students in PG medical courses.

The petition filed by one Sameer had challenged the order of June 13 by which it had refused to entertain the against the government's ordinance and had claimed that the ordinance was contrary to the law laid down by the apex court and deserved to be set aside.

