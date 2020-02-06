JUST IN
SC reserves order on referring questions to larger bench in review petition

The bench was hearing the issues relating to discriminations against women at various places of worship including the Sabarimala temple

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court Thursday reserved order on the legal issue of whether the top court can refer questions of law to a larger bench while exercising its review jurisdiction.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will pronounce the order on February 10 and will accord day-to-day hearing from February 12.

The bench was hearing the issues relating to discriminations against women at various places of worship including the Sabarimala temple.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the apex court was right in referring the questions of law to the larger bench. "As custodian of fundamental rights, it was the duty of the court to lay down an authoritative pronouncement on these questions of law."

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman opposed the submission and said that only the President can ask questions of national importance, not the court.

The other members of the bench are Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, M M Shantanagoudar, S A Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
First Published: Thu, February 06 2020. 16:26 IST

