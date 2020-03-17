JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Madhya Pradesh row: Cong gets a breather as House adjourned till March 26
Business Standard

SC seeks MP govt's response on Chouhan's plea seeking floor test by Mar 18

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it will issue the notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, for tomorrow at 10.30 am

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh by Wednesday on plea of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a direction to conduct an immediate floor test on the floor of the assembly.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that it will issue the notice to the state government and others, including the secretary of the legislative assembly, for tomorrow at 10.30 am.

Chouhan and nine other BJP lawmakers, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, moved the Supreme Court on Monday just after Speaker N P Prajapati cited coronavirus concerns and adjourned the house till March 26 without taking the floor test, apparently defying the directions of Governor Lalji Tandon.
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU