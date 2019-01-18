Schneider Electric Recognised by Catalyst for Advancing Gender Equality and Inclusion

/ -- Electric is one of four companies to receive the 2019 Award Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of management and automation, has received a significant accolade for its commitment and progress towards gender equality and inclusion across the Group. The company has for the first time received the 2019 Awardthat highlights the company's bold and forward-thinking initiatives that help create safe and inclusive workplaces where women can advance.

" Electric's commitment is to provide equal opportunities to everyone, everywhere, and to ensure that all our employees feel uniquely valued and safe so that they can contribute to the best of their potential," said Olivier Blum, at "Our inclusion on Bloomberg's GEI, and the prestigious Award, demonstrate our strong performance in and Inclusion, both at the global and country level ."



Catalyst praises Schneider Electric's extraordinary progress inThe Catalyst Award celebrates innovative organisational approaches with proven, measurable results that accelerate progress for women through workplace inclusion. is one of four organisations receiving the award this year alongside Bank of America, and The company is recognised for Schneider Electric India's holistic approach to gender inclusion attracting and retaining women in

To assess the Group, Catalyst engaged leaders and employees in an extensive evaluation which includes documentation reviews, phone interviews and onsite visits. In and Bangalore Schneider Electric Offices, Catalyst was impressed by the results inclusion has brought to the organisation in a country where gender equality is a big concern.

Schneider Electric India's holistic approach comprises:



Robust recruiting and retention programmes, including targeted campus hiring and outside sector recruitment, intentional recruiting and retention of people across the various dimensions of diversity, including disability and LGBTI. Efforts to re-engage women following a career break through programmes such as Her Second Innings, which eases women professional's transition back into the workforce. Men's engagement and inclusion in all aspects of the initiative to encourage and support their participation as allies and champions. Flexible work arrangements for all. Many employees have stories about their ability to work remotely for extended periods with the support of their managers and colleagues, to care for sick loved ones. Additionally, more fathers are taking parental leave. "At Schneider Electric, we know that embracing is simply an unfiltered acknowledgement of the truth of this world. It goes without saying that creating an empowering environment for individuals from diverse cultures, gender identities, socio-religious preferences and special abilities gets them to bring their authentic selves to work. It's that common feature which allows them to contribute their finest at work and outside," said Anil Chaudhry, Managing Director & Zone President, Schneider Electric Greater India and Member of the Global & Inclusion Board of the Group. "We are proud to be walking the talk these last few years on diversity and inclusion - and are truly humbled by Catalyst's recognition. I am proud of my team which has been working at this passionately."



From 2015 to 2018, the impact of the initiative has been increasingly tangible, with women's representation increasing across all levels from 15.9% to 20.8%, despite an overall workforce shrinkage of 5%, and women's voluntary attrition rates shrinking by almost half.

Schneider Electric India's recognition is a testimony to the broader diversity and inclusion transformation led by the company at the global level. By focusing on inclusion for all, Schneider Electric's achievements in India are an example of the company's overall ambition to provide equal opportunities to everyone while creating both physical and psychological safety for all employees.

