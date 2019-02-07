School bus driver using bamboo stick as gear hits car

A 22-year-old driver, who was operating a using a bamboo stick as gear lever, was arrested after his vehicle carrying school students hit a car in Mumbai, a said on Thursday.

No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap.

was driving the to Poddar International School located in Khar suburb on Wednesday when the vehicle hit the high-end car of a businessman, said.

The then confronted the for causing damage to his car.

When two policemen arrived at the spot, Kumar blamed the steering wheel of his for the mishap, he said.

The and the policemen then went inside the bus and they were shocked to see the bamboo stick in place of the gear lever, he said.

Kumar, who was subsequently arrested for negligent driving, told the police that the bus gear knob had broken some days back and since then he was using the bamboo stick as gear lever, said.

"All the students inside the bus were safe," he said.

The was later produced in a local court which granted him bail, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

