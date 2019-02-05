School headmaster booked for "misbehaving" with girl students

A 57-year-old of a government school in district, about 300 kms from here, has been booked under POCSO Act for "misbehaving" with girl students, police said Tuesday.

A group of students accused B Shanker Reddy, of (ZPHS) in that district of "misbehaving" with them, following which the District Educational Officer had Monday ordered a probe into the matter by a team comprising district officials and police.

After holding an inquiry with the students, a case under relevant sections ofProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the Headmaster, who is absconding, an official told

Meanwhile, members of a student organisation and some students of the school staged a demonstration demanding stern action against the accused.

The police said in 2015 also a similar case was registered against the following allegations that he "sexually abused" few girl students and he was arrested also and was later let off on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)