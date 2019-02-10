UP Congress workers plan grand welcome for Priyanka, Rahul

Enthused by the appointment of new leaders to steer them into the coming Lok Sabha election, Congressmen have planned a grand welcome to the party's in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Vadra, and others when they arrive in the state capital on Monday.

workers, led by Committee (UPCC) Raj Babbar, have made elaborate arrangements to welcome their leaders, including and in-charge of the state's western region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will accompany as she makes her first public appearance in the state after her new assignment.

The trio, who will arrive at the Lucknow airport, will pass through the main areas of the state capital to reach the Nehru Bhawan office of the UPCC.

They will be welcomed by party workers and leaders at nearly 37 points in the city between the airport and the UPCC office, Congress told

Before reaching the Congress office, the Congress leaders are expected to garland the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and former on the route.

Hoardings of Congress leaders, including and Priyanka Vadra, have been put up along the route they are proposed to take. Banners on the route read, "Waqt Hai Badlav Ka".

Workers of Congress and its grassroots organisation have been giving final touch to the preparations since early Sunday.

Babbar held a meeting of Congress workers Saturday evening to review the preparations for the road show, which will also be attended by All India Mahila Congress and

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit. personnel, who provide security to the Gandhis, on Thursday visited the UPCC office, party sources said.

The Congress is expecting the visit to become a virtual launch of its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections due by May.

will meet leaders and office-bearers from 42 constituencies of (East) during her visit till February 14.

"Congress workers are excited about the visit of party leaders and we are awaiting to give them a rousing welcome... We hope that with her (Priyanka Vadra) joining active politics, the state will also get a new energy," state Congress said.

"This is a very auspicious time for us and a good omen for the party," he said.

