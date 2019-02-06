SDPI leader booked for performing skit on Babri Masjid demolition

Social Democratic Party of (SDPI) has been booked for allegedly inciting communal hatred by performing a skit on the demolition during a party campaign, police said on Wednesday.

The skit was performed near the Sayyid Madani dargah, near Ullal, on Monday as part of the SDPI's month-long programme " Expo", demanding rebuilding of the at its original site.

Taking cognisance of the play staged, the on Tuesday booked Jokatte, SDPI's district president, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) as he was the organiser of the programme and had taken permission for conducting the month-long campaign on his party's behalf.

The events that culminated in the in Ayodhya, were enacted in the 10-minute skit, which had the potential to incite communal hatred, city Police T R Suresh said.

SDPI activists took out a protest march to the station against the action on Tuesday.

Karnataka SDPI alleged that the case against Jokatte was foisted, adding that the party would seek legal remedy.

