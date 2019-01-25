Novels will continue to be relevant: 'Sacred Games' writer Vikram Chandra

Dismissing the "death of a novel" theory that propagates the declining importance of the literary form, on Friday said "books exist for ever".

He said he found the theory "greatly exaggerated", noting that people were reading and writing novels in great numbers.

"The might not have the centrality that it had in the 19th century, but it continues to be relevant and will remain so for years to come," said Chandra whose book "Sacred Games" was adapted into a popular show of the same name.

He was speaking at a session titled "Where Does Come From?" at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

According to him, the emphasis on "good story telling" in the present era, has opened up avenues for writers like never before.

"In the era of Netflix, if there is one thing that has suddenly become more important including in the film industry, it is that we need good story telling. More than ever before, writers in are getting their books auctioned... they are getting promoted even before their publication," he said.

As a writer, epic "Mahabharata" is one "extreme" story that he goes back to for inspiration to refresh his own writings.

He said the use of mythology allowed a to cater to the deep-rooted characteristics of a reader.

"It is important to make connections and most of all, making it resonant with the structure," Chandra said.

