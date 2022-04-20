Sebi rejigs advisory panel on leveraging regulatory, technology solutions

-
ALSO READ
Sebi invites application to hire digital forensic services provider
Govt to soon decide on Sebi chairman appointment: Report
Work piles up at Sebi as 2 whole-time member posts continue to lie vacant
Sebi forms IT project advisory committee to provide technical expertise
Sebi bans Bullmatics Advisory, directors from securities mkt for six months
-
Sebi has reconstituted its advisory committee, which provides guidance on enhancing the regulator's technological capabilities and on exploring appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.
The Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS) will now be headed by Sunil Bajpai, former Principal Advisor (Information Technology) at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), an update with Sebi showed on Tuesday.
The seven-member committee, which was set-up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in December 2021, was earlier chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, current chief of the regulator.
Other members in the panel include Puneet Narang, head of corporate banking technology India at Deutsche Bank, Girish Keshav Palshikar, Principal Scientist at TCS Research and Innovation, Ratnakar Pandey Senior Data Scientist at Amazon, Rohan Rao Senior Data Scientist at H2O.ai, Subir Saha, Head of Compliance at ICICI Group and Harini Balaji CGM, ISD at Sebi.
The terms of reference for the committee include recommending future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects along with guiding the regulator in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU