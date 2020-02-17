Sebi to tighten eligibility norms for investment advisers, cap fees

With an aim to safeguard investors' interest, regulator on Monday decided to tighten its eligibility norms for advisers and decided to introduce an upper limit for their fees.

also barred use of titles like independent "financial advisers" or "wealth advisers" by those dealing in distribution of securities, unless they are registered as advisers also.

Announcing a slew of amendments to its regulations for advisers, approved by Sebi's board here, the regulator said an individual adviser cannot provide distribution services, while firms would need to segregate advisory and distribution activities at the client level.

The new rules framed, after considering four consultation papers and public comments, are also aimed at bringing clarity in payment of fees and introduction of upper limit on fees charged to investors, said.

The last consultation paper was floated for public comments in January.

Sebi will also introduce enhanced eligibility criteria for registration as an investment adviser including for networth qualification and experience. There will be a provision for grandfathering existing individual advisers.

For a greater transparency, an agreement would have to be signed between an adviser and the client incorporating all terms and conditions.