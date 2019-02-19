Security agencies have strong evidence on Pak's involvement in Pulwama attack: Rathore

Security agencies have "strong evidence" on Pakistan's involvement in the terror attack and this has clearly been conveyed to the neighbouring country, said on Tuesday.

His remarks came after Pakistani assured that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the attack if shared "actionable intelligence".

In a video message to the nation, Khan responded to India's assertion of Pakistan's involvement in the attack and warned against any retaliatory action targeting his country.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Rathore said: "The security and investigative agencies have strong evidence regarding this (Pakistan's involvement in the attack) and it has been clearly conveyed to them."



He said this in response to a question on Khan's remarks seeking evidence.

"Now, as the has said, the security forces have been given full freedom, they will work further in a planned manner," the said.

Asked about Khan's warning, he said and its government knew how to keep the country safe and would do so.

" is a responsible country and it knows how to protect its people and will do so," Rathore said.

"India has made it clear that unless shuns terrorism, no talks will take place. If talks take place, it will be for eliminating terrorism," the said.

The would look into the offer of talks by the Pakistani Prime Minister, he added.

Rathore said was given evidence related to terror attacks several times in the past, but no action was taken by the neighbouring country.

"We are still waiting for action on the (26/11) terror attack, for which evidence was given to it (Pakistan)," he told reporters.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)