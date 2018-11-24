Security arrangements for SRK during Hockey WC visit

Security arrangements would be made to ensure that hero Shah Rukh Khan's proposed visit is peaceful in view of a local outfit's threat to throw ink on his face, police said Saturday.

We will take adequate security measures for the visit of during However, the schedule of the actor's visit is yet to be received," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, said.

Khan is scheduled to be present at the inaugural ceremony of the Mens at here on November 27.

The Kalinga Sena, a local outfit had earlier issued the threat to throw ink on Khan's face and stage black flag demonstration accusing him of insulting through his film Ashoka that was released 17 years ago.

The outfit's has demanded an apology from for hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in the film.

The film had also had dishonoured the states culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner, Rath had alleged.

