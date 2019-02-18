Senior Cong leaders line up to contest LS polls in Telangana

Putting the defeat in the assembly elections behind, the in Telangana is gearing up for the coming polls, with several senior leaders evincing interest to contest.

had accepted applications from those aspiring for party tickets this month and the exercise has seen a number of leaders seeking to throw their hats into the ring, party sources said on Monday.

Legislature Party (CLP) M Bhatti Vikramarka had said the party would like to finalise the candidates for the candidates by this month-end.

The Congress last week organised a session with party leaders from the grass-roots level for three days on the way ahead for polls.

Among others, former V Hanumantha Rao, who had served as PCC in undivided Andhra Pradesh, has sought a ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Former union Renuka Chowdary, who had represented Khammam earlier, is also reportedly interested to contest again. She had recently held a meeting with her supporters here.

Interestingly, Congress MLC P Sudhakar Reddy, a former of AICC, had invited the to contest from Khammam.

Though Congress put up a dismal performance in the December 7 assembly polls winning only 19 of total 119 seats, it had fared well in the Khammam region.

It remains to be seen whether former union and senior S Jaipal Reddy would contest the polls and from where.

Former Mohammed Azharuddin, who is now a working of the state Congress, is also expected to enter the fray. He had earlier won as a Congress candidate from

Though the party has left a decision on alliances to the high command, it would like to field candidates in all 17 constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

The Congress had contested the assembly elections in alliance with TDP, and which came a cropper.

"Brainstorming sessions held in the last three days have proved that all the Congress cadres were rejuvenated to win the Lok Sabha elections," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday.

There would be no KCR ( K Chandrasekhar Rao) or TRS factor in the coming Lok Sabha elections as it was about electing the Prime Minister, Reddy had said claiming that the party would win most of the 17 seats in the state.

It will be a vote to elect the next and people would certainly prefer Congress president over BJP's (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, Reddy had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)