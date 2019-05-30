Senior US diplomat to visit to India for talks on defence cooperation

US for Political-Military Affairs will visit next week for talks on bolstering bilateral defense ties, including on maritime security, and supporting India's role as a "Major Defense Partner".

Cooper will travel to Singapore, and from May 29 to June 7, the State Department announced on Wednesday.

Cooper could be the senior-most American to visit after the new led by assumed charge on Thursday.

In New Delhi, after attending the Shangri-La Dialogue from May 31 to June 2, Cooper will hold talks on defence cooperation and peacekeeping, two key areas of the rapidly growing US- partnership as envisioned in the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

"US- bilateral defense trade has risen from virtually zero in 2008 to USD 15 billion today. Talks will focus on supporting India's role as a Major Defense Partner, expanding our security cooperation, and furthering opportunities for American industry," the State Department said.

In Sri Lanka, Cooper will meet with government officials and think tank experts to discuss security, peacekeeping, clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnance, counterterrorism and other areas of mutual interest.

In Singapore, Cooper will join Under for Arms Control and International Security on a delegation of senior US officials led by Acting for the Shangri-La Dialogue, a forum for exchanges among defense and security policy professionals from across the Indo-Pacific region.

Cooper will also meet with senior civilian and military officials from countries around the globe to discuss US partnerships in regional security, maritime security and defense trade efforts that contribute to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region amidst flexing its muscles in the Sea.

