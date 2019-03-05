Sensex surges 378 pts tracking positive domestic cues

Market benchmark Sensex Tuesday surged by nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on intense buying mainly in auto, financial and amid easing of geo-political tensions and positive macroeconomic outlook.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose nearly 124 points to settle just below the psychological 11,000 level.

Among the Sensex constituents, 23 stocks rose and seven counters declined.

led the Sensex chart with a rise of 7.72 per cent, followed by 5.28 per cent and Axis 4.12 per cent.

The key BSE index was further lifted by ONGC, Coal India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Maruti and ICICI -- rising as much as 3.96 per cent.

Among the major Sensex laggards, slips 1.15 per cent, HUL 0.62 per cent and 0.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country's services sector activity gathered momentum in February, driven by a quicker expansion in new work orders that supported a faster increase in output and job creation, a monthly survey showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Nikkei Services Business Activity Index rose from 52.2 in January to 52.5 in February, indicating an upturn in output.

Indian bourses are seemed to have found some stability after a volatile week in which investors remained cautious due to fears that and could go to a war after the targeted terror camps in the neighbouring country. But investors now can heave a sigh of relief amid subsiding of skirmishes on the border between the two nations



"Market extended the gains as optimism in pre-election rally after ease in geopolitical tension supported investors' sentiment. On the other hand, mid and small caps outperformed after one year of under-performance as investors' strategy has changed from sell on rally to buy on dips due to attractive valuations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

The Sensex started on a positive note at 36,141.07 in the morning and touched a high of 36,457.44 and low of 35,926.94 during the session. Intra-day, the index saw a movement of over 530 points. It finally settled the day at 36,442.54, 378.73 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher.

The NSE Nifty opened at 10,864.85 and hit a high of 10,994.90 and low of 10,817.00 during the day. The index swung 177.9 points during the trading session. It closed at 10,987.45, showing a rise of 123.95 points, or 1.14 per cent.

In global markets, Asian indices ended on a mixed note, with announcing that its growth rate for the year will be around 6 to 6.50 per cent, the slowest pace in 30 years. Over Night, US markets had ended lower after disappointing construction spending data.

Global investors remained edgy amid caution on the US- trade talks front and concerns over slowing Chinese economy.

has slashed its official GDP target to 6 to 6.5 per cent this year as the world's second largest economy grapples with the ongoing trade war with the US and a continued economic slowdown.

Globally, investors tracked losses on Wall Street, where the global rally hit a bump as optimism that the world's top two economies are heading for a tariffs deal was replaced by a need for clarity on any agreement.

In Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong and markets were lower.

