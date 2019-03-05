Seth Rogen joins cast of 'Twilight Zone' reboot

is the latest star to board the cast of new "The Twilight Zone" series.

The 36-year-old joins the likes of , Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Kumail Nanjiani, Greg Kinnear, Adam Scott, and Sanaa Lathan, among others, in the revival of the classic sci-fi/fantasy franchise.

According to Deadline, Rogen will appear in one episode of the series which will be penned by "Key & Peele" alum

"Get Out" is executive producing the series and serving as the narrator/host.

The show is produced by Television Studios in association with Peele's and

In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, and will also executive produce the series.

The first two episodes will be available on All Access on April 1, with new installments coming on Thursdays beginning April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)