Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse: medics

Seven children died and others were injured when their classroom collapsed on Monday morning in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, medics said.

"Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti," St John Ambulance -- whose rescuers were involved in the search and rescue -- wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of angry residents of Dagoretti -- a poor area where many live in makeshift houses -- swarmed around the site where rescuers picked through the rubble of the classroom.

"Seven have lost their lives, it is very unfortunate," area police chief George Seda.

"We have others in hospital.

