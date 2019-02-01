Sexual assaults rise at US military academies: report

The number of sexual assaults at America's military academies rose by almost 50 per cent over the past two years, despite extensive efforts to combat the problem, a report said Thursday.

About 12,900 cadets attend the Army, Navy and academies that train future officers to lead

Every other year, they are given the chance to fill in an anonymous survey about unwanted sexual contact or sexual assaults.

According to the figures from 2018, 747 people reported some sort of -- up from 507 in 2016, an increase of more than 47 per cent.

"We find these results to be frustrating, disheartening and unacceptable," said Elise Van Winkle, who heads a personnel and readiness department.

The biggest increase was noted at the Army's West Point Academy in New York, where 16.5 per cent of women reported some sort of sexual assault, up from 10.2 per cent previously.

In a statement, the Army's senior leaders said the report was "troubling and disappointing."



"This is not just about the staff and faculty at West Point -- we also expect more from the cadets, who are our Army's future leaders," the statement read.

Increases in the past have been chalked up to a greater awareness of sexual assaults and therefore a better reporting of cases, but this year said the problem has deeper underlying drivers that still need addressing.

"The trends are a reflection of the pervasiveness of this misconduct and the difficulty in sustaining a culture change over time," Van Winkle said.

The report found the number of actual cases reported to authorities hit a new high of 117, up from 112 two years earlier.

Nate Galbreath, of the Pentagon's prevention office, said cadets often are unwilling to come forward because they are worried about how other students will perceive them.

