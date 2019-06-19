Shanahan drops bid to lead Pentagon, citing 'painful' past

After months of unexplained delays, Acting stepped down Tuesday before his formal nomination ever went to the Senate, citing a "painful" family situation that would hurt his children and reopen "wounds we have worked years to heal."



announced Shanahan's departure in a tweet, and said that would be the new acting

"It is unfortunate that a painful and deeply personal family situation from long ago is being dredged up and painted in an incomplete and therefore misleading way in the course of this process," Shanahan said in a statement.

"I believe my continuing in the confirmation process would force my three children to relive a traumatic chapter in our family's life and reopen wounds we have worked years to heal. Ultimately, their safety and well-being is my highest priority."



The acting did not provide specifics about the family situation but including and published extensive reports Tuesday about circumstances surrounding his 2011 divorce shortly before Trump tweeted that Shanahan's nomination would not go forward.

In his statement, Shanahan said he asked to be withdrawn from the nomination process and he resigned from his previous post as deputy

He said he would work on an "appropriate transition" but it wasn't clear how quickly he will leave the job.

Defense officials said that leaders are trying to decide when Esper would take over the job. Officials were meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss transition plans. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

In his tweet, Trump simply said that Shanahan had done "a wonderful job" but would step aside to "devote more time to his family." And, in noting Esper's move, Trump added, "I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!" The post atop the has not been filled permanently since Gen. retired in January following policy differences with Trump.

Trump announced in May that he would nominate Shanahan but the formal nomination process in the had been inexplicably delayed. Shanahan, a former executive, has been leading the as since Jan 1, a highly unusual arrangement for arguably the most sensitive Cabinet position.

His prospects for confirmation have been spotty due in large part to questions about his lengthy work as former and persistent questions about possible conflicts of interest.

The Defense Department's Inspector cleared Shanahan of any wrongdoing in connection with accusations he had shown favoritism toward during his time as deputy defense secretary, while disparaging Boeing competitors.

In Shanahan's tenure at the department he's had to deal with a wide array of international hotspots, ranging from missile launches by to the sudden shift of military ships and aircraft to the to deal with potential threats from

Shanahan, 56, had extensive of experience in the defense industry but little in government. In more than four months as the acting secretary, he focused on implementing the national defense strategy that was developed during Mattis' tenure and emphasizes a shift from the resources and tactics required to fight small wars against extremist groups to what Shanahan calls "great power" competition with and

