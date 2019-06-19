JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Islamists kill 15 soldiers at Nigerian army base: military source

US announces USD 250 million in military aid to Ukraine
Business Standard

Trump pulls Shanahan from consideration for US defense secretary

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday his pick for defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, has withdrawn, leaving the Pentagon without a permanent boss for more than six months amid a ratcheting of tensions in the Mideast.

Shanahan "has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump tweeted after Shanahan faced questions over his past personal life and an allegation of domestic violence.

Trump said the army secretary, Mark Esper, will come in as acting secretary of defense.

There hasn't been a full secretary of defense since the resignation of James Mattis in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU